Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -631.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

