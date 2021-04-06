Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce sales of $457.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.95 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $411.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

