Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE HUYA opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in HUYA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

