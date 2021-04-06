Zacks Investment Research Lowers American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.