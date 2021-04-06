Zacks Investment Research Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,650. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

