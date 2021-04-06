Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

