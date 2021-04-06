Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

CPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

