Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.