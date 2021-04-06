Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $492.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $184.51 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total value of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,454.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

