Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,527 shares of company stock worth $1,124,236.

Several analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.