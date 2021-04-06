ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,062.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031962 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.