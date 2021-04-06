Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,888.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $53,888.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.00322675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00139036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00110341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,849,755 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.