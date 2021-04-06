ZeroSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $32.55 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00295446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.35 or 0.00780647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.72 or 1.00068867 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Token Trading

