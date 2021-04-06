Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

