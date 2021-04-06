Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZNGA opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

