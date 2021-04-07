$0.01 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.21 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $735.75 million, a PE ratio of -62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

