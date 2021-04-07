-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FURY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

