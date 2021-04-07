-$0.07 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,107. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SP Plus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 100.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

