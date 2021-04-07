$0.08 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of NN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NN by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NN by 22.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

