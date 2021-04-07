-$0.14 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

