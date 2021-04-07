$0.26 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

