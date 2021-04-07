$0.63 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.52. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,485,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,602. The company has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.