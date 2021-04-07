$0.66 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

