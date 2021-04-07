-$0.86 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.73). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

