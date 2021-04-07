$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

