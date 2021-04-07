$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

