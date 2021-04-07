$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.89. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,461. The company has a market cap of $999.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

