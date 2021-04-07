$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $100.62 on Friday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.