$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

PATK opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

