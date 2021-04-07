$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. 24,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

