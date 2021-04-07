1,000 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

