1,036 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.