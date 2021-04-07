1,052 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.76. 3,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.