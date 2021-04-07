10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 648.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 371,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 938.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $680,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.24 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $201.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.10 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,416 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

