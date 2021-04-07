121,980 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 121,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,756,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 83,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.38 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

