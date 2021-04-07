$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

TNDM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,308. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

