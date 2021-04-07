12,751 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 372,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 154,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.