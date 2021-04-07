12,949 Shares in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. VivoPower International PLC has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

