13,783 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.