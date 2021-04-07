140 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $478.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.06 and a 200 day moving average of $423.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

