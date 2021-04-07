14,148 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

