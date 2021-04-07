145,445 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

