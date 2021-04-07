1,463 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

