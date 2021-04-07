$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $165.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Trustmark reported sales of $172.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $652.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $648.37 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.32. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $21,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 438.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.