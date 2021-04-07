16,500 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 558,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

