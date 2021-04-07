1,876 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

