$2.34 EPS Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. MSCI posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $24,177,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $440.10 on Friday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

