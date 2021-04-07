2,010 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

