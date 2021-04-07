20,920 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

