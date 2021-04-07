$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 billion and the highest is $22.40 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $82.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $88.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FDX opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,672,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FedEx by 59.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.